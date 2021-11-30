Pierrette Alonso, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pierrette Alonso, 94, passed away Monday evening, November 29, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center.



Pierrette was born on June 25, 1927 in Nancy, France, a daughter of the late Alphonse and Jeanne Muller.



She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She volunteered with her twin sister at Trumbull Memorial and was an animal activist.

She loved cooking for her family and traveling the world, especially back home to France.



Pierrette will be deeply missed by her loving daughters, Patricia Landrum, Paulette Alonso, Esther (Jack) McKibben and Antoinette Alonso; grandchildren, Robert (Leslie) Landrum, David (Laurel) Landrum, Peter Landrum, Philippe Alonso, William Wilber, John McKibben, Andrew McKibben, Caroline (Brad) Elliott and Maxwell Hojnacki; eight great-grandchildren; her twin sister, Paulette Bassett and five nieces, Majorie, Pierrette, Patricia, Carol and Nancy.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Antonio Alonso, whom she married on May 24, 1947; great-grandson Julien and son-in-law, Michael Landrum.



Family will have a private service at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made to any local animal shelter or rescue of your choice.



