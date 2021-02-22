Phyllis S. DiOrio, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis S. DiOrio, 80 of Canfield, passed away Thursday evening, February 18, 2021 at Hospice House with her loved ones by her side.

Phyllis was born July 24, 1940 in Youngstown, the daughter of Philip and Lotti (Puskacik) Houser.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School, class of 1958.

Phyllis was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved life and faced it with a positive attitude no matter what the circumstances were. Phyllis adored her family, including her extended family and made sure everyone felt to be part of her family.

She was a member of St. Michael’s Church in Canfield.

She loved to laugh and loved taking part in the Women’s Condo Luncheons with her friends where she lived. Her hobbies included music and shopping.

Phyllis leaves her husband of 60 years, Richard E. DiOrio, whom she married October 8, 1960; two daughters, Laura Lynn (Rick) Blanco of Canfield and Julie Anderson of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, twins, Ashley and Lindsey Anderson, Mark Blanco and Amanda Blanco; two sisters, Mary (Bill) Torek of Texas and Loretta (Gary) Rochow of California, along with many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Michael Anderson, as well as one sister and her husband, Charlotte and Bob Hawkins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. Michael’s Church in Canfield where family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Canfield Dialysis Center for all their care over the past ten years for Phyllis and ask that material tributes take the form of donation to the center in Phyllis’ name.

Services were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Phyllis S. DiOrio please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.