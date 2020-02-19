Phyllis R. Strange, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial service on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel for Phyllis R. Strange, 82 of Austintown who died Sunday morning, February 16, 2020 at Briarfield Manor.

Phyllis was born February 24, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Walter and Wilda (Cox) Cook and lived most of her life in the area.

She graduated from South High School in 1955 and worked several different places in the area including Sheeley’s Furniture where she worked in sales for over five years and then Nemenz grocery store, where she worked in the deli.

Phyllis was a volunteer for Help Hotline and enjoyed crafts, cooking and gardening. Phyllis loved her pets, whether it was a cat, dog or bird, her home always included a pet.

She leaves two daughters, Melinda (Brian) Governor of Canfield, Michelle Clark of New Middletown and three grandchildren, Olivia (Jack) McDonald, Meredith Governor and Reid Clark. Phyllis also leaves a sister, Karen (Bill) Rogers of Neshannock Station, New Jersey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Cook and Wilda Jordan.

Friends may call on Thursday from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, followed by the service at 7:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family of Phyllis R. Strange, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 19, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.