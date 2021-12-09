NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis K. Cook died Monday evening, December 6 at St. Elizabeth Hospital tenderly surrounded by her loving family.

Phyllis was born September 24, 1938, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Clair and Twila (Hetrick) Bowser.

Phyllis graduated from Kittanning High School and was employed as Secretary to the Manager at State Farm Insurance Company in Boardman retiring in 2004.

She was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church, the North Jackson Citizens Association and was a former girl scout leader.

Phyllis was an accomplished roller skater when younger, as she got older, she loved downhill skiing, playing cards, birdwatching and was a fantastic dancer. Frank and Phyllis loved to travel exploring the world. Most of all Phyllis was wide-heartedly devoted to her whole family.



She will be sadly missed by her love of many years, Frank Yacucci; her children, Kay Cook (Perry Pogany) of Sarasota, Florida, Brenda (Jim) Maynard of Scottsdale, Arizona and Barbara (Victor) Wolfe of North Jackson and stepchildren, Frank (Rose) Yacucci and Sherry Yacucci, of Austintown. She also leaves her grandchildren, Alexandria Pogany-Cook, Brian, Victoria and Olivia Wolfe; stepgrandchildren, Kevin, Matthew and Anthony Yacucci and her siblings, Esther VanHorne of Andover, Paul Bowser of Lordstown, Myrna Whitlinger of Apollo, Pennsylvania and Larry Bowser of Worthington, Pennsylvania.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley and brothers, Donald and Harold Bowser.

Private services will be held Sunday, December 12 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Jackson Township Park, PO Box 400, North Jackson, OH 44451, in Phyllis’s memory.



Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

