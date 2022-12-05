AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Jean Roberts, 64, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by her loving family.

Phyllis was born on July 1, 1958, in Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of Herbert and Dallas (Mutter) Hess.

On August 12, 1978, she married the love of her life and next-door neighbor, David A. Roberts.

Phyllis was a member of Austintown Fitch Class of 1976, excelling as a student and graduating early in 1975. She went on to earn her degree from Youngstown State University.

Phyllis was employed by the State of Ohio’s Bureau of Worker’s Compensation for 27 years.

She was known as an avid reader, a redoubtable Scrabble competitor, a loving and devoted wife, mother and Grammy and an incomparable friend. She could often be found sewing, a love and talent for which she inherited from her mother. She enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband and was a firm believer that life is about the journey, not the destination.

Phyllis leaves to cherish her memory her husband, David A. Roberts, of 44 treasured years; son, Matthew (Madeline) Roberts; daughter, Gina Roberts; granddaughter, Juliet Roberts; sister, Shirley (Michael) Hess; sisters-in-law, Antionette (Joe) Korleski, Mary (Gary) Griffiths, Liz (Bob) Brode and Diane Tolle; brothers-in-law, Angelo (Ginny) Roberts and Bob (Irene) Roberts and many nieces and nephews and many more lifelong friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.

Visitation for the family and friends will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and again Friday, December 9, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service to follow.

Phyllis will be laid to rest following the memorial at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Memorial donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who are willing and able participate in a blood drive of their choice.

