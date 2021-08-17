Phyllis Jean (McDonald) Corbin, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Jean (McDonald) Corbin, 87, passed away peacefully Friday evening, August 13, 2021, surrounded by her family.



Phyllis was born September 16, 1933, in Youngstown, Ohio to parents Herman and Rachel (Price) McDonald and raised by Frank and Beatrice Bortmas.



She fell in love and married John ‘Bert’ Corbin December 28, 1951. They were happily married until his passing June 12, 2020. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Gerre Reed.



She is survived by her four children, John (Lynn) Corbin of Lordstown, Ohio; Brenda (Richard) Duffett of Canfield, Ohio; Gerre (Nancy) Corbin of Cortland, Ohio and Patricia (Michael) Morningstar of Cleveland, Tennessee. She leaves a great legacy in her grandchildren James Glidewell, Heather (Tim) Hogg, Matthew (Bethany) Glidewell, Jessica (Kevin) Myers, Chelsea (Mike) Drotar, Stephanie (Dalton) Caldwell, Hannah (Jared) Elledge, Rachel Corbin, and Gerre T. Corbin and her great-grandchildren Jake and Kyle Hogg, Leah Pounds, Sean Myers, Peyton, Landry and Amelia Drotar, Isabella Glidewell, Noah and Nora Glidewell, Addy Jean Elledge and Emmett Caldwell.



Phyllis loved the Lord her Savior with all her heart and desired to live a life pleasing to Him. She was a prayer warrior who spent many hours kneeled before the King. She gave countless hours in support of her church and missionaries around the world. She was a longtime member of Evansville Baptist Church before moving from Ohio to Tennessee where she quickly became an active member of the Macedonia Baptist Church of Cleveland, Tennessee.



A graveside service and burial will be held for Phyllis at the Macedonia Baptist Church, 3119 Spring Place Rd. SE, Cleveland, TN at 11:00 a.m Saturday, August 21, 2021.

