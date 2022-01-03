CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Jean (Balonick) Wolfe, 75, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Phyllis was born March 28, 1946, in DuBois, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Peter and Florence (Marks) Balonick.

Phyllis graduated later in life from the Mercer County Career Center in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

She retired as a Licensed Practical Nurse from Sharon Regional Hospital, after several years. Phyllis and her husband, Henry, thrived and loved owning and operating their business, Shang-ri-la-by-the-lake Campground in Jamestown, Pennsylvania, for many years. Phyllis also took pride in raising and breeding Shih-tzus.

Phyllis leaves her treasured daughters, Mary Catharine (Howard) Running and Carri Lynn (Howard) Griffin (Keith), both of Cortland, Ohio, also daughters of Sidney J. Howard, of Cortland, who also survives; a sister, Lore (Balonick) Lacny, of DuBois, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Camille (Howard) Moseley (Anderson), of Santa Clara, California; and Christopher Daniel Andrien of Vienna, Ohio and one great grandchild, Liviana Raquel Moseley, of Brooklyn, New York.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lynn; two brothers, Paul and Peter Balonick; her only beloved son, Christopher Peter Howard and her parents, Florence and Peter Balonick.

A memorial service celebrating Phyllis’ life will be held at a later date.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Phyllis Jean Balonick Wolfe please visit our Tribute Store.