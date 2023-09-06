MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis J. Grafton, 80, of Mineral Ridge passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

She was born on May 14, 1943, in Warren, Ohio youngest daughter of Samuel F. and Alice G. (Clemson) Grafton.

Phyllis was a 1961 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School. She attended Youngstown University majoring in elementary education graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1965.

Phyllis was a first grade teacher in the Newton Falls school district for 30 years, retiring in 1995.

After retirement she helped raise and care for her great-nephews Dylan and Devon for whom she adored.

She was very involved in activities with her church the First United Methodist Church of Mineral Ridge and later the New Hope United Methodist Church of Niles.

She was a member of the Mineral Ridge Rebecca Lodge and the Newton Falls Retired Teachers group.

She enjoyed travelling with her mother, Alice and sister, Judy. Spending vacations both here at home and abroad. She looked forward to spending time at the beach in North Carolina and the family cabin in Pennsylvania. At home, she hosted many family picnics and summer holidays, as well as opening her home for church and women’s group parties.

Phyllis leaves to cherish her memories, her sister-in-law, Janet (Samuel) Grafton; nephews, Todd (Jennifer) Grafton and Brian Grafton; great-nephews, Dylan (Angela) Grafton and Devon Grafton; stepgreat-niece, Victoria (Nick Charnas) Sears; stepgreat-nephews, Zachary (Jenna Kleiner) Sears and Steven Sears and great-great-nephews, Hudson, Liam, Zachary, Samuel, Niko and awaiting baby Bennett.

Preceding her in death, parents, Alice and Samuel Grafton and siblings, Samuel (Janet) Grafton, Judith (Walter) Rathburn.

Friends and family may call Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the American Heart Association in Phyllis’ name.

