CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis J. Fleming, 98, formerly of Canfield passed away early Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022, at Omni Manor Care Center with her family by her side.

Phyllis was born February 29, 1924, in New Waterford, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harold and Pauline (Richardson) Ross.

She was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her husband, Robert Fleming, whom she married in 1942, passed away in April of 1999.

Phyllis leaves five children, David Fleming, William “Bill” (Terri) Fleming, Robert Fleming, Lori Rivera and Lynn Kral, 10 grandchildren, Lisa, Stacy, Katie, Kelly, Rusty, Felicia, Ashley, Chrissy, Robbie and Eric as well as four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Zoe, Beau and Carter.

Besides her parents and her husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by one daughter Pam Fontaine, and one brother, Bob Ross.

Following her wishes a private burial will take place and there are no public calling hours or services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.



