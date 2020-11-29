Phyllis H. Beer, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis H. Beer, 81, passed away Friday morning, November 27, 2020 at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland.

Phyllis was born on May 30, 1939 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Arthur and Florence Hargate.

She was a graduate of Cortland High School and continued her education at Trumbull Business College.

She enjoyed traveling, especially visiting Alaska.

Phyllis will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Charles Beer, who she married on May 4, 1963; her children, Craig Beer of Warren and Terri (Ken) Beer Anderson of Arlington, Virginia; her grandchildren, Mackenzie Anderson and Seth Anderson and her sister, Janice Hargate.

Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday December 3, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 North High Street in Cortland.

Funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday December 3, 2020 at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

Visitors are asked to please practice social distance and wear a mask.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio Living Lake Vista, 303 North Mecca Street, Cortland, in memory of Phyllis.

