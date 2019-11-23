Phyllis C. Johnson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Apostolic Assembly Church of Mineral Ridge for Phyllis C. Johnson, 86, of Warren who died Friday evening, November 22 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

Phyllis was born October 9, 1933 in Cannelton, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Harry Brooks and Thelma (Asbury) Stone.

Phyllis was a homemaker, and a member of the Apostolic Assembly Church and a former member of the House of Prayer Church of Garretsville where her husband served as pastor for 50 years.

Her husband, Pastor Ray Johnson, whom she married April 20, 1949, died June 8, 2014. Together they shared more than 65 years of marriage and had seven wonderful children. Phyllis was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed. She also enjoyed reading, embroidery and crocheting.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Susan White of Southington, Peggy (Mark) Davis of Zanesville, Thomas Johnson of Warren, Pam (Randy) Daniels of Zanesville and Joyce (Walt) Blagaich of Howland Township; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by a son, Keith Johnson; a daughter, Judy Buckner; two sons-in-law, Carl White and Ray Buckner; four brothers and two grandsons, Thomas Jophnson, Jr. and Jamie Buckner.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Apostolic Assembly Church, 1603 County Line Road in Mineral Ridge, Ohio 44440.

Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

