CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Bell Hull, 86, of Canfield, passed away, Thursday evening, March 30, with her family by her side, at the Hospice House.

Born September 28, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, Phyllis was the daughter of Williard and Emmaline (Alspaugh) Schafer.

Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Canfield and a 1954 graduate of Canfield High School. She furthered her education by obtaining her license as a registered nurse at Youngstown Hospital Association.

Earlier in her nursing career she worked at Southside Hospital and later in an area nursing home. She retired from nursing and focused on her growing family and the family farm. She was the matriarch at White House Fruit Farm and her warmth and focus on others extended to her family, the employees, customers and the community.

She loved animals, especially her grandpups and she had a sweet tooth for ice cream and chocolate chip cookies. She was the ultimate caregiver and her greatest passion was her children and grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 65 years, David J. Hull, whom she married April 12, 1958; her four children, Debbie (John) Pifer, David R (Christine) Hull, Wendy (Robert) Lynn and Dan (Kim) Hull and her eight grandchildren, John (Nicole) Pifer, Scott Hull, Lauren Hull, Malissa Lynn, Alexa Lynn, Natalie Lynn, Ellie Hull and Emma Hull.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, April 5, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Canfield United Methodist Church and Thursday, April 6, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held on April 6 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley.

