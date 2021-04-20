Phyllis A. Gearhart, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services celebrating the life of Phyllis A. Gearhart, 72, will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Phyllis passed away on Thursday, April 15, at Community Hospital in Indiana.

She was born January 29, 1949 in Clay County, West Virginia, the daughter of Leon and Ella (Koch) Parsons.

Phyllis owned and operated a daycare for over ten years and more recently a dog grooming business.

Her hobbies included painting, crafts and sewing.

She leaves her husband, John Gearhart, whom she married November 23, 1979; her children, Peter Petroff, John Petroff, James (Mundy) Petroff and Jennifer Nickels; her grandchildren, Jacob Nickels, Steven Petroff and Daniel Petroff; siblings, Linda (Ronald) Shields and Charlotte (Allen) Schaechtel and six great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by a brother, Roger Parsons and her sisters, Gloria Martin and Mary Kalvoda.

