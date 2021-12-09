NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis A. Conner, 87, was reunited with her husband, Robert L. Conner of 64 years, with her family by her side Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Phyllis was born January 15, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Jacob E. Rudy and Helen Teska.

She was a lifetime resident of Niles, Ohio.

Robert and Phyllis were one of the founding members of Faith Baptist Church, Niles, Ohio

Phyllis found the simplest pleasures in life. She loved spending quality time with her family. She loved her cats and enjoyed attending Niles Scope Center. She had a wonderful sense of humor; nobody was a stranger.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was proceeded in death by her siblings, Josephine Cornwell, Jacob Rudy, James Rudy and Jack Rudy and son-in-law, Homer Parsons.

Survivors include her children, Linda R. Parsons, Sandy (William) Moss, Robert (Joyce) Conner and Patricia (Jeffrey) Hovanic. She leaves nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will not be services at this time. A future private family memorial service will be held to celebrate Phyllis’ life.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

