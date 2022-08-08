WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip George Davis, 64, passed away Thursday morning, August 4, 2022 at his home.



Phillip was born on February 17, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the Phillip and Catherine Davis.



He was a graduate of Maplewood High School and proud veteran of the United States Army.



He was loved by so many and loved so many. He always helped whenever he could. He loved having family around but was a simple man and enjoyed being home.



Phillip will be deeply missed by his loving daughter, Crystal (Tresor) Ngoma; son, Jesse Davis; mother, Catherine Davis; grandchildren, Zelaya, Zomara, Maximus and John and brothers Tom Davis and Joe (Nancy) Davis.



Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Davis.



Remember him not in this moment but in the moments he spent with you. Celebrate his life, don’t mourn his death but mostly drink a beer for him.



