Philip N. Crook, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip N. Crook, Jr., 64, of Warren, died Thursday morning, October 3, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, following a short battle with cancer.

He was born November 10, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of the late Philip Nathaniel, Sr. and Juanita Marie Yoho Crook. He had been a lifetime Warren area resident.

Phil was a 1972 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and a 1985 graduate of Youngstown State University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering technology and political science.

Phil served six years in the United States Navy, serving on the USS Trenton and stationed in Norfolk and New Orleans, as well as, over four years of sea service in southwest Asia.

He was currently working for Video Products-NTI in Warren. He had worked for Conwal/Delphi Packard Electric and Photogenic Machine in Youngstown.

Phil was an avid cyclist.

He is survived by two cousins, Charles M. (Nancy W.) Cook of Alexandria, Virginia and Richard K. (Barbara) Cook of Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Besides by his parents, one sister, Eleanor A. Crook, preceded him in death in 1978.

The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, in Warren.

Burial will be at Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.robertsclarkchapel.com.

To send flowers to the family of Philip Nathaniel Crook Jr, please visit Tribute Store.