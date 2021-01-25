Peter Peigowski, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Peigowski, 99, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, January 22, 2021.



Peter was born on January 5, 1922 in Hubbard, Ohio, the son of Theodore Peigowski and Jennie (Stanko) Peigowski.

He was a lifelong resident of Warren.

On April 10, 2007 Peter married Sally (Backus) Peigowski who survives him.



Peter graduated from Vienna High School and went on to attend Youngstown College.

He then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Coast Guard in WWII on a LST ship.

Once Peter was honorably discharged, he was employed as an electrician by U.S. Steel in McDonald, Ohio. After the plant closed in McDonald, he was employed at Republic Steel for three years before retiring.



Peter is survived by his wife, Sally Peigowski and his stepchildren Debbie (Dave) Everett and Clarence (Sue) Riley, who lovingly cared for him for the last 13 years; his five step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.



On August 27, 1949 he married Marion Remalia Peigowski and they shared 39 years together before her passing in February of 1988.

He is survived by their children Gloria Peigowski Francis of Howland and Gary (Pat) Peigowski of Fowler; his eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren as well as many other friends and family.



Besides for his parents, Peter is preceded in death by his son-in-law Jeffrey Francis; his siblings Mary (Bill) Peigowski Rowold, Anne Peigowski, Leo (June) Peigowski and Steve Peigowski.



Visitation for Peter will be held on Friday January 29, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel where a funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.



Memorial contributions can be made out to any local VFW post of the donor’s choosing.

