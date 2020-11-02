Peter N. Petridis, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter “Petey” N. Petridis, 32, of Austintown, passed away Friday, October 30, at his residence in Boardman after a short illness.



Born July 10, 1988 in Youngstown, Ohio, Petey was the son of Peter Petridis and the late Patricia Whittington Petridis.



Petey was a 2007 graduate of Austintown Fitch Hitch School.

He was proud to be a “Service Champion” at Taco Bell and was adored by both the staff and customers. Petey was very much loved by everyone he encountered and made an impact on everyone who knew him. He enjoyed working out at Planet Fitness and was an avid Steelers and WWE fan.



Beside his father, he leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Thomas (Kim) Petridis; his sister, Christine (Chris) Pezzuolo; his nephews, Thomas and Mason Petridis and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia.



A private service will be held and he will be laid to rest next to his mother at Todd Homestead Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

