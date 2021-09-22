Peter L. Cassimatis, Austintown Township, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter L. Cassimatis, 56 of Austintown Township, passed away Sunday evening, September 19, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Peter was born January 18, 1965, in Youngstown, the son of Louis P and Antoinette (Leontsinis) Cassimatis.

Peter graduated from the Ohio State School for the Blind and attended school at the Fairhaven School in Niles. He also attended the Harry Meshel Workshop.

He loved listening to music and swimming.

Going to church at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown was one of his favorite activities.

He is survived by his parents, Louis and Antoinette Cassimatis of Poland; one brother, Nicholas Cassimatis, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins in Greece.

For the last years of his life he was a resident at the Gateways to Better Living where he made many friends.

The family wishes to express its sincere appreciation and gratitude to the medical staff at St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Emergency Room, especially to Dr. Shaw for the care and support received under the difficult and trying circumstances. Their efforts were truly exemplary.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, September 24, 2021, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 N. Walnut Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44503, where services will begin in Noon. Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers the family requests masks be worn for all services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Peter’s name.

