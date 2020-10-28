Peter Karsti II, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Karsti II, 87, of Youngstown passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home.



Peter was born July 6, 1933, the son of Peter and Katharina Bohm Karsti in Waltersdorf, Siebenbergen.

He married Eva Abrell Karsti on January 12, 1951 and the couple came to the United States in 1952 eventually settling in Youngstown.

He retired from Compco as a press operator.

He was a member of the former Honterus Lutheran Church where he served on church council and for many years was the church sexton. He was currently a member of Bethel Lutheran Church.

Peter was proud of his Saxon heritage and was a 40-year member of the Youngstown Saxon Club and one of the founding members of the Saxon Culture Group. He also served on the Board of Trustees for the Alliance of Transylvanian Saxons.

Peter had a love of music and in 1967 formed the Eintracht Band and for many years played throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania. He also was a founding member of the Saxon Brass Band of which he was the director for many years.

He leaves his wife, Eva, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage; his children, Peter Karsti (Mary Kay) of Youngstown, Monika Christopher of Bluffton, South Carolina and Avie Ellis (Brian) of Bluffton, South Carolina along with his grandchildren, Natalie Karsti, Jennifer Karsti, Katie Ziegler (Jason), Gregory Christopher (Amanda) , Grace Christopher, Brandon Ellis and Michael Ellis (Carly). Peter’s great-grandchildren include Evelyn Ziegler, Connor Ziegler, Clare Ziegler and Bret Ziegler. He also leaves his sisters, Katherina Benesch of Alabama, Maria Bachinger of Austintown and Rose Smith (Jack) of Las Vegas, Nevada along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Michael Karsti; sister-in-law, Lucinda Karsti; brother-in-law, John Bachinger, Sr.; nephew, John Bachinger, Jr. and brother-in-law, George Benesch.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, Crestview Drive, Boardman, Ohio.

Due to COVID-19 the family requests masks be worn and maintain social distance.

he family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Bethel Lutheran Church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Peter Karsti II please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: