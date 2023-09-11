YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Joseph Esposito was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 15, 1950, to Sam and Betty Esposito.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Sam Esposito. He is survived by his siblings Judy Steinmetz, Jeanette Geraci and Ken Esposito.

Peter was a proud husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 19 years Lenora; his children, Sarah (John), Kevin (Melisa), Dina (Jason) and Brian; eight grandchildren, Tyler (Jenna), Corey, Alyssa, Ashley, Aleeya, Emma, Madeline and Ray; his sisters-in-law, Sandra (Joe) Guarino, Jr. and Nancy (Chuck) Ross; as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends.

He graduated from Canfield High School in 1970 and went on to work for US Steel Ohio Works as a boilermaker before spending 32 years as a millwright at General Motors in Lordstown.

He had a strong love of family and friends and was known as someone who would bring people together. His friendships spanned decades and those who loved him knew him as a loyal, caring and generous person.

Peter also loved to golf and volunteered his time with the Eagles and the Pacentrano Italian Club. When he was younger, he enjoyed skiing, dancing and afternoons spent making wine or cooking pasta sauce. He loved to work with his hands and enjoyed tinkering with cars and working in his garden.

Peter left this world on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023, friends and family may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

