VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Burns, 84, passed away Tuesday evening, September 26, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Youngstown.

Peter was born on July 3, 1939 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Frank and Sarah (Stephens) Burns.

He was a graduate of Brookfield High School.

Peter will be deeply missed by his sister, Joan Wimer and brother, Thomas Burns

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Sarah Baker, Mary Ritch, Jane Crepage, Theresa Harris and Faith Ann Santell and brothers, Francis, Joseph and John Burns.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren-Sharon Road in Brookfield, Ohio. A prayer service will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Park in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in care of the funeral home to help Peter’s family with funeral costs.

