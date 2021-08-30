Peter D. Maine, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter D. Maine, 70, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at his residence.

He was born December 2, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of Richard P. and Mary (Bunosky) Maine.

He was a 1968 graduate of Ursuline High School, received his Bachelor of Science in Education from Youngstown State University and earned a Master’s Degree in Teaching and History from Kent State University.

Pete had been employed with U.S. Steel-McDonald Works and then Hoover Ball Bearing Co. and retired as a supervisor with RMI Titanium Co. in Niles in 2014.

Pete enjoyed golfing and was an avid fan of both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns but his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters.

Pete’s wife, the former Crickett S. Hopson, whom he married November 5, 1981, died October 21, 1998.

He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Rachel A. (Jason E.) Pryce and Megan M. Maine, both of Austintown; his brother, Tank G. (Dawna) Maine of Greenford; his sister, Karen M. (Sam) Miller of Pulaski, Pennsylvania; his granddaughters, Olivia Pryce and Victoria Pryce; his nieces and nephews, Angela (Stephen) Morelas, Rob (Lauren) Maine, Gabe (Jenn) Maine, Katie (Scott) Gassner and Mike (Lauren) Miller and a host of friends and extended family.

Besides his wife, Pete was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 1 at Austintown Community Church, immediately followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 333 E. Carson Street # 441 E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or to Traditions Health Company, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Suite 7, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

