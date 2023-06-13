CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Perry W. Snare, 91 of Canfield, died Saturday evening, June 10, 2023 at his residence.

Perry was born March 17, 1932 in Kansas City, Kansas, a son of the late Lester and L. Louise (Wingett) Snare and came to this area in 1960.

He graduated from the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque.

Perry was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.

He worked as a senior project engineer for Republic Steel from 1960-1983; a mechanical engineer for Mosure Syracis 1984-1989 and lastly for Glow-Smith Industrial, where he retired.

Perry was a charter member of the Western Reserve United Methodist Church, a member of the Methodist Men’s Group of the church and the Christian Fellowship Sunday School Class. He was a member of the church choir for many years, had taught Sunday School and also served on many committees.

He loved woodworking, poetry, photography and genealogy. He enjoyed playing games and looked forward to playing games with his grandchildren.

His first wife, the former Roberta A. Woodrow, whom he married April 3, 1959, died April 1, 2004.

He leaves his wife, the former Dolores “Micki” Gasser Wehr, whom he married December 28, 2007; his children, Sally (Russ) Hammel of Garretsville, John P. (Shannon) Snare of S. Euclid and Judy Snare of Albuquerque; three stepchildren, David (Jennifer) Wehr of Mineral Ridge, Mark (Christine) Wehr of Austintown and Daniel (Rose) Wehr of Maine; 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Perry also leaves a sister, Lesta Ryan of Harshorne, Oklahoma; a brother-in-law, David Hinkle of Tulsa, Oklahoma and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and his first wife, Perry was preceded in death by five sisters, Doris Coghlan, Dorothy Bolding, Mary Pritz, Wilma Reinhardt and Marjorie Hinkel.

Friends may call on Saturday, June 24 from 5:00 – 5:45 p.m. at the Woodland Haven at the Western Reserve United Methodist Church, Canfield, followed by a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. In case of rain, the services will be in the church.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. John Koval for his exceptional care given to Perry.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts-Wick Road, Suite A, Girard, OH 44420

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.