Penny O. Robison, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Penny O. Robison, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 15, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones.



Penny was born on March 20, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Andrew and Pearl (Williams) Popp.

On September 2, 1989, Penny married Harvey “Benny” Robison and they shared 28 wonderful years together before Benny’s passing in 2018.



Penny loved to be in the kitchen. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially when her grandchildren would do it with her. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life.



Penny will be dearly missed by her children, Jennifer (Brian) Burke, Jamilyn (Aaron) Pounds, Jonathan (Ashley) Juvancic and Drew Robison and her seven grandchildren, Alexis, Arianna, Molly, Jaden, Jacob, Julia and Katie.



Penny is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.



Per Penny’s request, there will be no services held at this time.

She will be laid to rest on Tuesday, January 19, 2020 at Girard City Cemetery in the company of her children and grandchildren.



