Penny E. Johnson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Penny E. Johnson, 65, passed away on Sunday July 11, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.



Penny was born on August 23, 1955, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Francis and Marjorie (Nielsen) Gorman.

After graduating from Howland High School in 1973, she married the love of her life, Michael Johnson, on April 29, 1976. They shared 45 wonderful years together.

Penny worked as an office manager at Covelli Enterprises and as a teacher’s aide at Rainbow Preschool. She also worked as an IM-Aide at Trumbull County Department of Job and Family Services.



There were many things that Penny loved to do. She enjoyed gambling, planting flowers, shopping, watching old movies on AMC and working on her ceramics. Penny was an animal lover, especially when it came to cats and dogs. There was nothing that Penny loved more than her family; her daughter, Stephanie, was the apple of her eye.



Penny will be deeply missed by her husband, Michael; her daughter Stephanie (Nicholas) Mamrich; her siblings Michael (Cathy) Gorman, Susan (Allen) Bailes, Jennifer (Bob) Roden and Becky (Bill) Sekerak; her nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.



Besides her parents, Penny is preceded in death by her mother-in-law Milly Johnson.



Visitation for Penny will be held on Thursday July 15, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE, Warren, OH 44483, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 7:00 p.m.



Penny will be laid to rest at Pineview Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Rd, Canfield, OH 44406.



Family and friends may leave their heartfelt condolences for Penny at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

