Peggy Sue Zubrinich, Austintown Township, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Sue Zubrinich, 87, of Austintown Township, passed away early Monday morning, January 25, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Peggy was born September 15, 1933 in Blue Ridge, Georgia, the daughter of the late Willis and Alma (Green) Haren.

She worked for St. Elizabeth Hospital in the laundry for 35 years, retiring in 2001.

Peggy was baptized into the Lutheran faith eight years ago.

She was a member of the Austintown Senior Center where she enjoyed playing bingo and attending social events, she also loved animals.

Peggy married John Zubrinich in 1961 and they were together until his passing.

She leaves five siblings, Kathy French of Youngstown, Roy (Donna) Haren of Boardman, Barbara Melnik of Columbiana, Gary Haren of Poland and Frank Ledford of Colorado and a sister-in-law, Margaret Stevenson of Youngstown. Peggy also leaves her beloved niece and caregiver, Amanda French, as well as many other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, whose entrance into adulthood was measured by surpassing Peg’s 4’8” height!

Besides her parents and husband, Peggy was preceded in death by sister, Molly Gerchak; niece, Deborah Gerchak and nephews, Shawn Haren and Patrick French.

Family and friends may call from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Masks will be required and following all social distancing guidelines.

Family and friends may attend the services virtually and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Peggy Sue Zubrinich please visit our Tribute Store.