YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Jo Warmoth, 71, of Youngstown, died early Saturday, February 11, 2023, at her residence.

Peggy was born January 6, 1952, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Harriett (Waters) Warmoth and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1970 and worked as a cashier for Value King, working her way up to cashier supervisor with the Phar Mor Corp. After her retirement from Phar Mor, Peggy was a bus driver for MRDD for 18 years. She also worked various part-time jobs, including waitressing at Mollies.

Peggy was a member of the Women’s Chapter of AMA and loved gambling. She always looked forward to trips to the casino.

She leaves a sister, Debbie Warmoth of Youngstown; three brothers, Jim Warmoth of Atlanta, Georgia, Tom Warmoth of Kansas City, Kansas, Donald Warmoth of Youngstown and her former husband and friend, Pat Keevey of Youngstown. Peggy also leaves nine nephews; one niece and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marcella Howard and two nephews, Joe Pat Warmoth and Denny Howard.

Friends may call on Thursday,February 16, 2023, from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m.

Friends and family may give their condolences at lanefuneralhomes.com.

