Pearl T. Keleman, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl T. Keleman, age 91, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland.



Pearl was born December 10, 1927 in Warren to the late Ben and Lillian (Janiga) Reick.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.



Pearl worked for many years at Packard Electric as a harness maker retiring in 1979.

She was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.



Pearl enjoyed traveling, walking and gardening. She had a small garden at Lake Vista where she excelled at raising enough tomatoes to keep her neighbors supplied.



Besides her parents, Pearl is preceded in death by her husband, James J. Keleman and her sisters, Alice Newsome, Lillian Oldacres and Jeanne Boggs.



She is survived by her sister, Agnes Calugar and several nieces and nephews.



Friends may call 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 12 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 4659 Niles Cortland Road NE in Cortland where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Carl Kish officiant.

Interment in Hillside Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Pearl’s family.

