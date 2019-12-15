Pearl Elizabeth Durst, Orwell, Ohio

ORWELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl E. Durst, age 59, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Geauga Hospital.



Pearl was born June 3, 1960, in Warren, Ohio.

She was a 1978 graduate of Bristolville High School.



Pearl was a domestic Goddess and devoted mother. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother; she was the glue that held everything together. She was a proud Scout Mom and enjoyed Baking. She will be forever missed.



She leaves her husband, Ronald Durst, whom she married June 21, 1980; her mother, Helen Johnson; her beloved children, Ronald (Ashley) Durst, Tiffany (Jerry) Durst-Droeder, Michael (Jenalee) Durst and Damion Durst; six grandchildren, who she adored, Hailie, Kaden, AJ, Elizabeth, James and Jeremy and her siblings, David Johnson, Helen Johnson, Becky Wagner, Charlene Henico and Daniel Johnson.



Pearl is preceded in death by her father, Burhl Johnson and her sister, Opal Johnson.



Services for friends are 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, Wednesday, December 18, at the Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St. in Cortland.

Where the funeral service will begin at 12:00 noon with Pastor Dale Briggs, officiant.

Entombment will follow at Meadow Brook Memorial Park in Champion.



