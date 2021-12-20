MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Molnar Barth of Masury, joined her Heavenly Father Sunday, December 12. She was at peace and was surrounded by her loving family.

Pauline was born on June 2, 1929, in Sharon, the daughter of the late Alexander and Catherine (Mashanik) Molnar.

She was a 1948 graduate of Sharon High School and briefly attended Youngstown University.

Pauline met and married her true love, Andrew G. Barth and they had one daughter, Karen. Tragically Andy passed away suddenly in 1975 but Pauline remained eternally devoted to him.

Growing up she was an avid swimmer, earning the nickname “The Fish” from her time spent in the Shenango River. She was also known as “Bibby” to friends, cousins and siblings, Alexander, Dolores (Kavaulla) and William.

Her career at Packard Electric plant in Warren began in 1952 on the assembly line and she shortly advanced to a desk clerk. She eventually became the Lobby Receptionist and would warmly greet many a guest with her charming smile and welcoming, friendly face. During this time, Pauline prided herself on living the ten commandments of human relations that included “calling people by their name” and “being genuinely interested in others”. Her motto was always “It’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice”. Pauline retired from Packard in 1991 after nearly 40 years of dedicated service.

Pauline had a great love and talent for singing. As a mezzo-soprano she would often entertain others at weddings, funerals and other family occasions. Her voice rang loud and clear throughout the halls of Bethlehem Presbyterian where she sang in the Church Choir. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines female barbershop quartet as well. Pauline also loved baking, especially during the holidays and was famous for her cookies, lovingly passing down her recipes for pizzelles, nut horns and pecan tarts, however, nothing was more important to Pauline than her family. She enjoyed summer visits from her grandchildren and adventures to Cedar Point and Niagara Falls. During her retirement Pauline appreciated summer concerts and brisk walks through Buhl Park.

Pauline’s final years were spent with her family in Arizona, who all now feel her absence with heavy hearts. Pauline’s pride and joy was her daughter Karen Radanovich of Chandler, Arizona and her grandchildren, Andrea (Nick) Pelczar, Michelle DalMolin and Michael (Rosary) Radanovich, all of Chandler. She was affectionately known as Gigi by her four great-grandchildren, Alexander, Kathryn, Natalie and William. She regularly attended sporting events, dance recitals, gymnastics competitions and theater programs, enjoying each occasion with a full and appreciative heart. She would occasionally ask “What will you miss about me when I’m gone?” The answer: Everything.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andrew and her three siblings.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren Sharon Road, Brookfield, OH 44403. Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the service.

Interment will be held in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Pauline Molnar Barth please visit our Tribute Store.