Pauline M. Koch, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline M. Koch, 93, formerly of Brookfield, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana from complications of dementia.



Pauline was born on February 7, 1926, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Matteo and Maria Sangregorio.



She married Joseph L. Koch on May 29, 1948, they spent their retirement years living in The Villages, Florida.



A homemaker, she dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home. She took up golf so she could spend more time on the golf course with her husband. Pauline also loved gardening, traveling, line dancing and bocce.

She faithfully attended The Church of God in Leesburg, Florida and First Assembly of God in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



She will be deeply missed by her loving children, Mark (Cookie) Koch of Brookfield, Joseph Koch of Masury, Donna Jean (John) Gerner of Columbiana and Valerie (Marty) Imblum of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, Mark (Mary Jo) Koch, Tammy Koch and Mitchell Imblum; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Taylor and Sasha; sister, Mary Lou Krantz; sister-in-law, JoAnn Sangregorio and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph; infant sister, Carmella; brothers, Dominic, Joseph, Albert and infant, Joseph Sangregorio.



Family and friends may visit Tuesday, December 17, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes Madasz Chapel at 6923 Warren-Sharon Road in Brookfield.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Mariano officiating.



Burial will take place at Brookfield Township Cemetery.



Pauline’s family would like to sincerely thank the nurses, caregivers and staff at Parkside Health Care Center and Hospice of the Valley.



