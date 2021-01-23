Pauline Farmer, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Farmer, 96, of Boardman, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.



Born October 26, 1924 in Youngstown, Pauline was the daughter of Steve and Mary (Dovica) Kovach.



Prior to retirement in 1984, Pauline was a secretary for U.S. Steel.

Pauline was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and a member of the choir.

She was also a member of the Austintown Garden Club, 500 Club, Card Club and PTA. She was a member of the Oak Tree Country Club and an avid golfer.

She enjoyed long walks in Mill Creek Park and spending winters with her daughter and son-in-law in Florida. She was a wonderful cook and baker.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen E. Farmer, whom she married May 1, 1948 and died July 26, 1973. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Steve Kovac, Jr. and John Kovach and her sisters, Mary Dezort, Sue Marvick, Julia Hurska and Sally Chermely.



She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Terry (Barbara) Farmer and Sandra (Richard) Bernacki; her grandchildren, Heather (Dana) Eilen, Gretchen (Joey) Nagel, Richard (Aspasia) Bernacki and Glen (Adrianna) Dietz and her great-grandchildren, Hollis, Caleb, Brinley, Gwendolyn, Gage and Rocco.



Private services were held and Pauline was laid to rest beside her husband at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

