NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paulette “Penny” Ayres, 80, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

She was born on May 4, 1943, to the late George B. and Charlotte Tomer Hickenbottom.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Ayres; grandson, K.J. Ayres; great-granddaughter, Ariella Rose; brothers, Herman Hickenbottom, Ronald Hickenbottom and Richard Hickenbottom; sisters-in-law, Janet May Hickenbottom, Melody Hickenbottom and extended Ayres family members.

She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She didn’t know a stranger and made it a point to take care of those in need. She had numerous friends at her apartment complex that she cared for and looked after. She had a one-of-a-kind personality and it could be said she was a bit of a spitfire. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading romance novels and watching dog races.

She is survived by her children, John L. (Tracey Dean) Ayres, Paul A. (Kelley) Ayres, Christopher L. (Andrea Carr) Ayres, Korriena M. (Joseph) Weir, Rodney “Brad” (Corey McCoy) Ayres and Nadine S. (Michael) Weir; 31 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Shartzer and Georgina (John) Parrish; brothers, Wayne Hickenbottom, David (Theresa) Hickenbottom, Bo (Patti) Hickenbottom, John B. (Kay) Hickenbottom and many other extended Ayres family members.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483, with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m.

Interment will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Crown Hill Burial Park, 3966 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

Online condolences can be made at lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Paulette, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.