AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula S. Sinchak, 81 of Austintown died Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022 at her residence.

Paula was born January 21, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Paul and Edith (Patrick) Bigelow and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Jackson Milton High School in 1959 and was a homemaker.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish.

Paula loved animals, especially dogs and had volunteered for Angels for Animals. She enjoyed reading, but most precious to Paula was her family and looked forward to spending time with them and will be dearly missed.

Paula leaves her husband, Paul E. Sinchak, whom she married December 3, 1966; two daughters, Pamela (Larry Wood) Douglas of Lexington, Kentucky, Peggy (Clark Fuller) Morgan of Niles and one grandson, Dillon Morgan.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lee Ann; four brothers, Clair Bigelow, Danny Bigelow, Rick Bigelow and Butch Bigelow.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care given to Paula.

There will be no calling hours or services per Paula’s wishes.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.



