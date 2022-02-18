HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula Snyder passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in Howland, Ohio. She was 85, one day shy of her 86th birthday.



Paula Jean Snyder (Clark) was born on February 17, 1936 in Dozier, Alabama, to Ceylon and Madge Clark.

Paula was raised in Youngstown, Ohio and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. She attended Youngstown College.



Paula married John Snyder on February 17, 1962, nearly reaching 60 years of marriage. John and Paula have two children, Jeff Snyder of Cincinnati and Susan Snyder of Columbus.



While her kids were in Howland Schools, Paula was active in Howland Booster Club. It was rare for Paula to miss a game, regardless of rain, sleet, or snow, home or away.



Until recently, Paula was also active in the Trumbull County Republican Party, holding officer positions in the Trumbull County Republican Women’s Club, planning the annual golf outing, even though she never golfed.



Mostly, Paula loved being with family and friends. Whether traveling, dinners at Cy’s Airport Inn, or just stopping by the for a beer, Paula could always be counted on for a smile. She took great pride in her children’s success and accomplishments and doted on her only granddaughter. Paula’s M&M cookies are legendary! An avid football fan, Paula loved to watch Alabama and Ohio State football, often planning her Saturdays around games. During the baseball season, Paula was rooting for the Indians.



Paula is preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Nan Evans and Olga Hubner.

She is survived by her husband, John; son Jeff (Cathleen); daughter, Susan (Michelle); granddaughter, Jillian; sister, Wanda Miglitz and her cat, Clarisse.



Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren with a memorial service to follow at 5:00 p.m.



