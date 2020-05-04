Paula E. Ehrhart, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula C. Ehrhart, 70, passed away early Saturday morning, May 2, 2020 in Wytheville, Virgina.

She was born August 12, 1949 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert E. and Sally A. (Shea) Crawford.

Paula was an auditor with PNC Bank for 33 years, retiring in 2015.

She was a member of the F.O.E. Aerie No. 3298 in Austintown, the American Legion Post No. 737 in Lake Milton, the Moose Lodge No. 186 in Warren and the VFW Post No. 4237 in Austintown.

Paula loved being with family and friends. She enjoyed motorcycles and playing cards.

Her husband of 41 years, Gary J. Ehrhart, whom she married July 29, 1967, died October 9, 2008.

Paula is survived by her sons, Edward P. Ehrhart of Austintown and James D. Ehrhart of Weathersfield; her sister, Linda A. (George) Russ of Austintown; her grandson, Jeremy J. Ehrhart of Altoona, Pennsylvania and her companion, Mike J. Mulhall of Boardman.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

There will be a Memorial Service at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel.

