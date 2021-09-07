Paul W. Schuller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services were held 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Dr., Boardman for Paul W. Schuller, 95, who passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s in Boardman.



Paul was born August 13, 1926, in Chelsea, Michigan, son of Simon and Christina Sonntag Schuller.

Paul was a 1944 graduate of Chaney High School.

Prior to retirement, Paul was deliveryman for Youngstown ARC Engraving/ Cubbison Company.

He served his country during WW II in the United States Navy.



Paul was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church.

He enjoyed sports and was an avid Cleveland Brown’s fan.



Paul’s wife, the former Lena H. Schuller, whom he married October 7, 1950, died September 19, 1997.



Paul is survived by his daughter Cheryl Agnew.



Besides his parents and his wife, Paul is preceded in death by his brother Ernest Schuller and his sisters, Wilhelmina Schuller and Johanna Frederick.



The family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Austintown Chapel

