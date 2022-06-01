NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Raymond Miller, 90, of North Jackson, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Hospice House surrounded by his loved ones.

Paul was born December 10, 1931, at his parents’ home in Youngstown.

He attended South High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954.

Paul was an electrician with IBEW Local # 573 where he served as the Vice President of the Union and also was a member of the apprenticeship committee.

He was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish at St. James worship site.

Paul was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan, as well as an Ohio State Buckeye fan. His hobbies included classic car restoration, working on his model A and driving his restored 1939 Dodge with his wife by his side on long country road trips. Paul also enjoyed telling stories about the tough times of his childhood, the “good old days” on board the ship in the Navy, including the green coffee and how working on board the ship with the maintenance manager lead him towards his profession as an electrician and a person who could fix just about anything. Most of all Paul loved spending time with his family. He loved presiding over the annual family reunions, as well as attending birthday parties and school/ sporting events of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His wife of 65 years, the former Margaret Cleary, whom he married December 26, 1951, passed away November 17, 2017.

Paul leaves two daughters, Stephanie Phelan and Michelle Campbell, both of Youngstown; two sons, Kevin (Trina) Miller of Youngstown and Timothy (Linda) Miller of Mineral Ridge; one brother, Allen (Helen) Miller of New Jersey; one sister-in-law, Patricia (Ken) Williams of Columbiana, as well as nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his wife, Paul was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Ronald; one sister, Geraldine Miller; a sister-in-law, MaryJane Gould and one brother-in-law, William Cleary.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – Noon on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where services will be held at Noon.

