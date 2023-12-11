BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul R. Chizmar, 71, of Berlin Center, died Thursday afternoon, December 7, at the Windsor House Nursing Center in Canfield following a short illness.

He was born October 12, 1952 in Youngstown, a son of Edward and Marjorie (Hilles) Chizmar.

Paul was a 1971 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He worked as a press operator for the former Commercial Intertech Co. for 35 years, prior to retiring.

He also served his country in the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by two sons, Joseph R. (Ingrit) Chizmar of Wilmington, North Carolina and Paul C. Chizmar of Garrettsville. He also leaves behind two brothers, Thomas (Nancy) Chizmar and Michael (Lori) Chizmar, both of Austintown; a sister, Joan (Tony) Mills of Columbus and two grandsons, Hunter and Jackson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mr. Chizmar are being provided by the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown.

