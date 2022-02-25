AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Church for Paul Peter Rimedio, Jr., 83, of Austintown.

Paul passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer.

Paul was born July 14, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of the late Paul Peter Sr. and Frances (Festa) Rimedio.

He was a 1956 graduate of The Rayen School and was the owner and operator of Rimedio’s Convenient Coffee.

He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church and served as an usher. Paul was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #274, Ohio’s 1st Council, where he served as a Past Grand Knight and a member of Knights of Columbus Assembly #826 where he was a Past Faithful Navigator. Paul was an active member of his council and assembly and served in many rolls but most of all he was the Knights of Columbus, Youngstown’s Council Chairman of the football and basketball ushering at Youngstown State University.

Paul’s wife the former Genevieve Francis, whom he married September 9, 1963, passed away January 6, 2006. Paul leaves one son, Joseph J. Rimedio of Austintown, one grandson, Joey whom he adored, two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Riley of Austintown and Theresa (Andy) Mark of Bolivar, two nephews, Andy Mark Jr. and Joshua Mark, as well as many other relatives and friends who will miss him.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and again from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony Church where a mass will begin at 11:00 a.m.

