CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul N. Brown, 84, of Canfield, passed away on Sunday, February 26, at Countryside of Elmwood in Hubbard.

Born August 14, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, Paul was the son of Clarence and Alda (Wilcox) Brown.

Paul was a 1956 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He was a multi-talented craftsman where he was Owner and Operator of Quality Floors for over 30 years.

Paul was an elder and deacon for over 20 years at Boardman Baptist Church and was a current member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austintown.

Paul was a kind, loving and God fearing man who never spoke ill of anyone and loved to work. He took special care when building and taking care of his house and three acres of land.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, David Brown; his sister, Marjorie Hephner and his nephew, Russel Unger.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Carolyn Proverbs, whom he married August 22, 1959; his children, Joyce (Anthony) Alfano and Kenneth (Patricia) Brown; his grandchildren, AJ (Janara) Alfano, Jessica (Alex) McFarland, Dominick (Rebecca) and Timothy Coll; his great-granddaughter, Hailey McFarland; his sister, Barbara (Dennis) Unger and brother-in-law, Tom Hephner.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 2, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield Niles Road, Youngstown, OH 44515. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Redeemer Church, in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 1 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.