CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Mitchell Letwen, age 92, of Cortland passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

He was born in Cortland on July 15, 1930, to the late John and Sophia Pennar Letwen.

Paul was born and raised in Cortland and spent most of his life here, he also had a home in Arizona that he enjoyed.

After his service in the U.S. Army, he worked for Warren Sanitary Dairy and joined GM where he worked until his retirement.

He built and ran Polly’s Drive Inn which, was an area staple. In his spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors whether that be fishing, golfing and gardening. He never met a stranger and would carry on a conversation with anyone about anything.

He is survived by his children, Pamela Dombrosky, Paulette Letwen and Patrick (Aimee) Letwen; granddaughter, Rebecca (Justin Moore) Dombrosky; great-granddaughter, Isabella Moore and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Letwen; son-in-law, John Dombrosky and siblings, Nellie Gesue, Frances Kelly, Rose Post, Helen, Theodore Letwen and Joseph Letwen.

Per his wishes there are no services planned at this time.

The family is in the care of Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St. Cortland, OH 44410.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 23, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.