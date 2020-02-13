Paul M. Hrosch, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul M. Hrosch, 80, passed away surrounded by his family on February 12, 2020 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.



Paul was born on February 25, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of the late Paul J. and Mary T. (Pollock) Hrosch.



He was a lifelong resident of Youngstown graduating from Campbell Memorial High School in 1956.

He was employed as a Branch Manger for AVI Food Systems for over 40 years.



Paul coached in the Mill Creek Little League and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in Troop #59. He was a proud supporter of the YSU Penguin Club and an avid YSU Football fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and trips to Las Vegas.



Paul is survived by his wife of 61 years, Glenda Gillie Hrosch, whom he married August 9, 1958; two daughters, Glenda (Ed) Wheland of North Carolina and Michelle (James) Itts of Austintown; one son Paul J. (Tammy) Hrosch of Springfield; ten grandchildren, Ed (Hilary) Wheland, Joshua Wheland, Mary Ellen Wheland, Emilie (Andrew) Cahill, Shawn Wheland, Matthew Wheland, Lauren (Tom) Jenkins, Shayla Fischer, Alyssa (Dyllon) Lafferty and Marlaina Hrosch, eight great grandchildren, AJ, Kaycie, Jackson, Tyler, Mason, Ryan, Luke, Dawson and one on the way. Paul is also survived by his sister Anna Summers of Michigan.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel and again Monday, February 17, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Christine Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m..



The family requests memorial contributions be made to YSU Penguin Club, One University Plaza, Youngstown, Ohio 44555.

