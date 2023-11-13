YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul L. Colla, 76, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Oasis Rehabilitation and Nursing in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born the son of Clara (Weitzman) Colla and Samuel Colla in the city of Youngstown, Ohio on July 23,1947.

He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, class of 1965 and worked as the dairy manager at Fisher Fazio’s for many years. Paul eventually went on to work at the family business, Collas Market.

Paul really enjoyed playing lottery games, going to the casino, and bowling. He was a hardworking man who always made time for his ten grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Ford; brother, John (Mary) Colla as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Samuel and Ronald Colla, and his parents, Clara and Samuel.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes.

