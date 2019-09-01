Paul J. Kollat, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul J. Kollat, Sr., 92 years old, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Paul was born July 31, 1927, in Youngstown, a son of Frank and Julia (Lengyel) Kollat.

He was a 1945 graduate of Chaney High School and served in the United States Air Force from 1945-1948 as an air traffic controller.

Paul retired as a senior estimator from General Fireproofing Equipment, where he worked for over 36 years.

Paul married the love of his life, Eleanor Teno, on October 4, 1952.

Along with his wife, he will lovingly be remembered by his four children, Mark (Mary Jo) of Canfield, Brian (Christine) of Kent, Paul (Janeen) of Aurora and Lynore of Gainesville, Florida. He also leaves eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers, Frank, Zoltan and Tabor, along with his three sisters, Elizabeth, Eleanor and Louise Irene.

Paul was devoted to his family, his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his love of gardening, working with his hands and traveling. One of his simple pleasures was spending time outdoors with his family.

Friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, where services will begin at 1:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 2 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.