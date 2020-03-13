Paul H. Baker, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel for Paul H. Baker, 78 of Mineral Ridge, who died early Friday morning, March 13, 2020 at Hospice House of Poland.

Paul was born November 30, 1941, a son of the late Howard P. and Gladys M. (Reebel) Baker and lived most of his life in this area.

Paul graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1959 and went on to serve an apprenticeship, becoming a Journeyman Carpenter.

He was a Carpenter for Local Union #171 for 40 years before retiring in 2000 and a 60 year member of Local Union #171. Paul had also taught carpentry at the Local Union #171.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with the Mineral Ridge VFW League, the Retirees League and his family. He was an Ohio State Buckeye fan and enjoyed sports, especially attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Paul leaves his wife, the former Prescilla “Sil” S. Balciar, whom he married November 23, 1963; his daughter, April (Robert) Davis of Fort Mill, South Carolina; his son, Scott (Tammy) Baker of Austintown and his beloved five grandchildren, Robby, Tyler, Bryce, Blake and Bailey. Paul also leaves his brother, Donald P. (Lydia) Baker of Uniontown, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy (Bob) Cadman.

Friends may call on Monday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel and on Tuesday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Friends and family may give their condolences www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 16, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.