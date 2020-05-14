Paul Frederick Moracco, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul F. Moracco, 67, passed away Monday evening, May 11, 2020 following a long illness at his home in Liberty.

He was born August 20, 1952 in Warren to the late Fred and Anna (Wehr) Moracco.

Paul was a lifelong valley resident.

He was a 1970 graduate of Western Reserve Schools.

He proudly devoted the majority of his adult life to serving the community in various capacities. He started working at the Canfield Fairgrounds in 1979 in the maintenance department under then Grounds Superintendent Homer Miller. He worked there for the majority of his adult life, eventually succeeding Homer upon his retirement, to become the Grounds Superintendent for 32 years. He served for more than a decade as a Canfield Township trustee. He finished his career working in maintenance at Kent City Schools and greatly enjoyed his encounters with all the young men and women he encountered there, especially the friends of his niece and nephew Danielle and Matt who went to school there.

He was a truly humble man who would tell you that he was just a simple farm boy. He loved to help anywhere and anyone he could. He was very proud of all the young lives he got to touch as a first boss of so many at the fairgrounds and loved getting to see them and their families and the adults they had grown into. Many former employees will quickly tell you how great an influence he had on who they became.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, the former Robin Wells, whom he married on January 14, 1975; three sons, Paul (Jessica) of Lowellville, Jeffrey (Kelly) of Liberty and Greggory (Amber) of Dallas Texas; a daughter, Amanda of Columbus; his brothers, Earl and Tony; a sister, Kathy; his three grandchildren, Dominic, Brady and Maddie; his father-in-law (his best bud), Donald Wells and a number of nieces and nephews with whom he shared a special bond.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother-in-law, Barbara (Weingart) Wells.



Per his wishes a private service will be held for the family.

Arrangements were handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

