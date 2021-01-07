Paul F. Amrein, Bel Air, Maryland

BEL AIR, Maryland (MyValleyTributes) – Paul F. Amrein, 95 of Bel Air, Maryland died on December 27, 2020 in Girard, Ohio, of natural causes.



Paul was born December 13, 1925 in Bel Air, Maryland to J. Henry Amrein and Callie Jones Amrein.



In 1951, Paul entered the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War on the U.S.S Des Moines (CA-134). He earned the National Defense Service Medal before honorably discharging from the Navy, in 1955.

Paul retired after 38 years from Baltimore Gas & Electric Company, where he served as a Lineman Supervisor.

He was a member of Creswell Christian Church, in Bel Air.

Paul was lifelong member of the V.F.W., American Legion, and Moose Lodge, where he served a term as Governor.

He was an avid bowler and baseball player.

Paul is survived by his son Kenneth (Sandra) Amrein of Warren, Ohio; daughter Patti (John) Marco of North Carolina and his sister Lucy Rush of Bel Air, Maryland. Paul will be missed by his five grandchildren, Stacie, Kallie, Joel, Joe, and Jake and four great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Testerman Amrein, his brother James ‘Otis’ Amrein, sisters Rosetta Ensor, and Lettie Chinaris and his parents. Paul will be interred at Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Creswell Christian Church, Bel Air, Maryland.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

