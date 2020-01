BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Edward Wallace passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

He was born October 15, 1942.

Visitation will be on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren Sharon Road, Brookfield, OH 44403.

A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the chapel.